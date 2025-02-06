Azerbaijan Archery Championship and National Championship kicks off [PHOTOS]

6 February 2025 14:38 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijan Archery Championship and National Championship has kicked off in Baku, Azernews reports.

Addressing the event organized in the Baku Sports Palace, the head of the Olympic and Paralympic Sports Sector of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Aydin Mammadov stressed that archery is an ancient and important sport. He wished the participants success in future international competitions and a healthy lifestyle.

Aydin Mammadov also spoke about the importance of local competitions in terms of forming the national team.

Vice-President of the Azerbaijan Archery Federation Rauf Aliyev outlined that the preparations for organizing the championship were carried out at a high level. According to him, in the coming years everything possible will be done to develop this sport.

After the official speeches, the championship was declared open. After the performance of the national anthem, the competition started with archers' sequential shots.

Nearly 60 athletes representing various regions of Azerbaijan are taking part in the tournament.

Archers will determine the most accurate in shooting at a target at a distance of 18 meters indoors in three age categories (boys under 16, youth 16-18 years old and adults).

The championship will end on February 7.