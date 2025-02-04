Azerbaijan Archery Championship to gather around 60 athletes

4 February 2025 11:43 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan Archery Championship and National Championship will take place in Baku on February 5-7, Azernews reports.

Around 60 athletes representing various parts of the country will participate in the competition.

Both male and female archers will aim at targets from a distance of 18 meters across three age categories: under 16, 16-18, and adults.

The tournament schedule includes training sessions and ranking shots on February 5.

The opening ceremony of the championship will be held a day later.

On February 7, an award ceremony for the winners will be held at the Baku Sports Palace (Seaside National Park).

This championship will not only identify the most accurate archers of the country, but also give impetus to the development of this sport, which is notable for its ancient traditions.