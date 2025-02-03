Ten-time European champion retires from wrestling

3 February 2025 10:45 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's female wrestler has Mariya Stadnik has announced her retirement, Azernews reports citing Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation.

"The living legend of world wrestling, Mariya, who has served in Azerbaijani wrestling for over 17 years and boasts a record-filled career, has concluded her athlete activities.

She is the only athlete from Azerbaijan to have participated in the Olympics five times, the only four-time Olympic medalist, a two-time world champion, and a ten-time European champion. She is also a two-time winner of the European Games and the Islamic Solidarity Games and has become an example and idol for many female wrestlers worldwide due to her fighting spirit, discipline, and hard work.

The Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation expresses its gratitude to Mariya Stadnik for her contributions to the country's wrestling and for inspiring many young wrestlers with her achievements.

We believe that with her rich experience, she will continue to support the development of Azerbaijani wrestling," the federation's statement said.

Mariya Stadnik is distinguished as one of the most decorated wrestlers in history, particularly in women's freestyle wrestling. The female wrestler Mariya Stadnik has achieved a remarkable milestone by becoming a ten-time European champion.

Throughout her career, she has participated in five Olympic Games (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, and 2020), making her the only athlete from Azerbaijan to achieve such a feat. Her Olympic journey has been adorned with Olympic medals.