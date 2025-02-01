Heydar Aliyev Cup begins to boost alpine skiing talent in Azerbaijan

1 February 2025 15:23 (UTC+04:00)

Our main goal in organizing this tournament is to develop and ensure the sustainability of alpine skiing in Azerbaijan.

Azernews reports that this was stated by Kenan Guluzade, a representative of the Winter Sports Federation, in an interview with journalists about the Heydar Aliyev Cup, which began today for amateur skiers.

Guluzade emphasized that the federation’s key strategy is to reduce the reliance on foreign athletes and create a team made up of local talent. "The work we’ve done in this direction is already showing results. Local skiers represented Azerbaijan at the World Cup in Shahdag, and each one has high potential. Some amateur athletes in this tournament will be selected for the national team," he added.

He also highlighted plans to expand collaboration with the International Alpine Ski Federation and to host more local and international competitions in the future.

This year’s Heydar Aliyev Cup features 50 children across various age categories, all vying for first place.