Ticket sales for Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix now open for purchase

23 January 2025 11:48 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Ticket sales have officially launched for the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, set to take place in Baku, Azernews reports.

The Baku City Circuit has announced that fans can buy tickets for this thrilling city race through the official website, www.azerbaijangp.com.

Additionally, a 20% discount on tickets is available via the Baku City Circuit mobile app, valid until February 5.

The Baku City Circuit Operations Company is offering four-day ticket options for enthusiasts. As in previous years, ticket holders will also have the chance to participate in a pit lane tour, allowing them to closely observe their favorite F1 teams, drivers, and their garages. Last year saw a record number of participants in the pit lane tour. Fans can expect regular updates about entertainment programs scheduled for race week.

The previous year's Baku Grand Prix weekend recorded the highest attendance in eight years, with 76,000 fans present.

This year's Formula 1 season, which celebrates its 75th anniversary, promises to be memorable. The highly anticipated Azerbaijan Grand Prix is set to attract global attention from the motorsport community to Baku.

The race is scheduled to take place from September 19-21 and will mark the 17th Grand Prix of the season.