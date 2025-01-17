2025 ISMF Ski Mountaineering World Cup wraps up in Shahdag [PHOTOS]

17 January 2025 15:18 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Shahdag Tourism Complex has hosted the 2025 ISMF Ski Mountaineering World Cup, Azernews reports.

The competition featured thrilling Individual races for both male and female competitors.

In the women's event, Axelle Gachet-Mollaret (France) took the lead, finishing just ahead of her compatriot Emily Harrop, who claimed the second position. Austrian skier Johanna Hiemer secured third place.

In the men's competition, Remi Bonnet (Sweden) triumphed after an intense contest for the top spot. French skiers Samuel Equy and Thibault Anselmet finished in a tie for second and third places, respectively.

During the awards ceremony, Secretary General of the International Ski Mountaineering Federation Jordi Canals Fontan expressed his appreciation to President of the Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation Fuad Naghiyev for the outstanding organization of the Ski Mountaineering World Cup and the warm hospitality provided.

The 2025 ISMF Ski Mountaineering World Cup, which serves as a qualifying event for the 2026 Winter Olympics, where ski mountaineering will be featured for the first time—attracted around 130 competitors from 26 nations.