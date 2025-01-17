AMADA, National Paralympic Committee hold joint educational seminar [PHOTOS]

17 January 2025 14:58 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA) and the National Paralympic Committee have organized an educational seminar on anti-doping, Azernews reports.

Paralympic athletes in para-taekwondo and para-athletics participated in the seminar.

The seminar, which took the form of a presentation, provided athletes with detailed information about anti-doping rule violations, the dangers of doping, and the doping control process.

The Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA) was established on December 23, 2016, as a national anti-doping organisation with the mission of fighting doping in sports.

The legal background covering the agency's mission is the Law "On the fight against the use of doping substances and methods in sport," signed and, respectively, implemented by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the last quarter of 2016.

Azerbaijan made its Paralympic Games debut at the 1996 Summer Paralympics in Atlanta, competing in track and field and powerlifting. In the same year, the National Paralympic Committee was established.

Since 1996, national paralympians have taken part in many international competitions and six Paralympic Games. They enriched the country's medal haul with multiple awards.

The Azerbaijani Paralympic team has made significant progress since the Tokyo 2020 Games, where they won 14 medals including 4 gold, 4 silver, and 6 bronze.

Notable athletes, including Olympic gold medalists Lamiya Valiyeva and Said Najafzade, proudly represented their countries by waving their national flags during the official country parade at the closing ceremony of the Summer Paralympic Games.

The Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games brought together 4,000 athletes from around the world.

The event marked the first time Paris hosted the Summer Paralympics and the second time that France hosted the Paralympic Games after Tignes and Albertville jointly hosted the 1992 Winter Paralympics.