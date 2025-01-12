Azerbaijani figure skater qualifies for world championship at Sofia Trophy

12 January 2025 12:16 (UTC+04:00)

According to the Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation, Suleymanova participated in both the short and free programs, earning a total of 172.80 points. She secured 5th place among 23 competitors, successfully qualifying for the upcoming world championship.

Azerbaijani figure skater Nargiz Suleymanova competed in the Sofia Trophy tournament held in Sofia, Bulgaria, Azernews reports.

