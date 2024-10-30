National rhythmic gymnast wins another medal at ISF Gymnasiade 2024 [PHOTOS]

Azerbaijan's rhythmic gymnast Shams Agahuseynova has won another medal at ISF Gymnasiade 2024 held in Manama, Bahrain, Azernews reports.

The gymnast, who received 27,350 points from the judges in the ribbon program, climbed to the second step of the podium.

Shams Agahuseynova previously took third place in hoops. Sofiya Mammadova, who earned the gold prize in the same program, claimed the silver medal in the performance of ball movements.

With that, the Azerbaijani artistic gymnasts finished the competition with four medals.

A total of 3,687 athletes under 18 years of age from 71 countries in 26 sports competed in ISF Gymnasiade 2024.

Azerbaijan was represented in the Gymnasium by 160 athletes in 16 sports.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not go unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

