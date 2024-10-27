National parajudokas bring home 8 medals from ISF Gymnasiade 2024 [PHOTOS]

27 October 2024 11:05 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani parajudokas have brought home eight medals from ISF Gymnasiade 2024 held in Manama, Bahrain, Azernews reports.

Tahir Alizade (60 kg), Huseyn Ismayilzade (73 kg), and Ilaha Azizade (+57 kg) won gold medals. Omar Gurbanov (60 kg), Elkhan Nabizade (73 kg), Ilham Azizade (+73 kg), and Elnara Nizaml (57 kg) secured silver, while Nurlana Mammadova (+57 kg) earned a bronze medal.

ISF Gymnasiade 2024 featured 3,687 athletes from 71 countries competing in 26 sports.

Azerbaijan is represented at the Gymnasium by 160 athletes in 16 sports - aerobics, rhythmic and artistic gymnastics, badminton, boxing, archery, wrestling, tennis, taekwondo, table tennis, fencing, chess, judo, parajudo, swimming and para swimming.

----

Getting accurate and unbiased information in the global media space has become a real struggle. AzerNEWS, as the number one English-language newspaper provides you with the most accurate, fresh and thorough information.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, you can follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper