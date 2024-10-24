Azerbaijani wrestlers claim two medals in Albania [PHOTOS]

24 October 2024 12:17 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The U-23 World Wrestling Championship continues in Tirana, the capital of Albania, Azernews reports.

The winners of the last five weights of Greco-Roman wrestling at the world championships have been determined.

Rashad Mammadov (55 kg) defeated American William Sullivan (12:4), Colombian Cristofor Aguilar (9:0), and Japanese Kohei Yamagiva (12:2) and advanced to the final. Rashad, who lost to Iranian Ali Ahmadi in the decisive match with a score of 3:11, finished the world championship with a silver medal.

Polish Mairbek Salimov was invincible for Ziya Babashov (63 kg) in the 1/8 finals - 0:8.

Although Khasay Hasanli (77 kg) won against Matrik Petrosyan from Armenia due to the quality of points (2:2), he lost to Samuel Bellscheidt from Germany in the 1/8 finals with a score of 0:5.

Hasanli was stronger than Russian Ismail Barakhoyev (5:3) in consolation matches with Belgian Ibrahim Tabayev (3:2).

Having won a convincing victory (7:1) over Georgian Temuri Orjonikidze, Khasay won the bronze medal.

Cocu Samadov (87 kilograms) lost to Adam Guardziola from Poland with a score of 1:4 in his debut.

Wrestling remains the most popular sport in the county and is overseen by the National Wrestling Federation, which was established in 1993.

The Rio Games opened a new page in wrestling for Azerbaijan. The country became one of only two nations ever to increase the number of medals achieved in five consecutive games.

In 2020, Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers finished third in the overall medal table of the Individual World Cup in Serbia.

National wrestlers won two medals, including silver and bronze. Russia topped the medal table, followed by Turkiye.

The national team also won five medals at the Grand Prix Moscow held in Russia.

The national team won one gold, two silver, and two bronze medals in the tournament

In 2022, Azerbaijani wrestler Osman Nurmagomedov (92 kg) was crowned the World Champion in Belgrade.

Nurmagomedov became the World Champion after defeating the Russian wrestler in the final.

At the 2024 Summer Olympics, Greco-Roman wrestler Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg), and freestyle wrestlers Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg) and Magomedkhan Magomedov (97 kg) won bronze medals for Azerbaijan.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz