Azerbaijan's U-15 football team to face Turkiye

The squad of Azerbaijan's under-15 football team for the training camp has been announced, Azernews reports.

A total of 23 players were involved in the preparatory process to be organized in Gabala.

These are Bilal Hajiyev, Ogtay Mehraliyev, Ugur Gurbanli, Vagif Nabiyev, Omar Fataliyev, Ali Bashirov, Murad Ismayilov, Javidan Alizade (all "Garabagh"), Ruslan Guliyev, ("Neftchi"), Abubakir Abdullayev, Nihad Huseynzade, Ravan Mammadov, Ruslan Abilov (all "Sabah"), Mirza Mammadli, Tunar Asgarzadeh, Omar Kosayev (all "Sumgait"), Mehdi Ismayilov, Tunar Bayramov (both "Gabala"), Jafar Balakishiyev ("Zira") and Yusif Orujaliyev (EFA).

The team will hold two friendly matches with the Turkish team of the respective age group on October 28 and 31.

The training camp will last from October 23 to November 1.

