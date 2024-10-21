Azerbaijan's national boxing team brings 4 medals from European Championship

21 October 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's national team has completed its performance at the European Championship among boxers under 23 years of age, which was held in Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's national boxing federation.

The team won 3 silver and 1 bronze medals in the fight against the continent's strongest athletes.

Murad Allahverdiyev recorded the 4th award to the asset of our team. The 80-kilogram boxer lost to César Jojerlin (France) in the final and rose to the second place of honor in the European Championship.

Before that, Tural Sariyev (48 kilograms) and Nijat Huseynov (51 kilograms) won a silver medal in the competition. Marjona Savriyeva (50 kilograms) took the third place.

