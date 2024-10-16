Mingechevir Regatta-2024 kicks off [PHOTOS]

16 October 2024 14:58 (UTC+04:00)

The international tournament "Mingechevir Regatta-2024" has kicked off, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani National Anthem was played before the competition held at the Kur Olympic Training and Sports Center.

Head of the Central Aran Regional Youth and Sports Department Azad Gozalov addressed the event.

In his speech, Azad Gozalov stressed the significance of holding such international events in the country. He noted that, alongside rowing, other sports are also developing in Azerbaijan.

He expressed gratitude to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for his great attention and care for sports.

Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation Farhad Aliyev mentioned the positive aspect of foreign athletes competing in the tournament.

Around 100 athletes from Azerbaijan, Estonia, Georgia, Italy, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Moldova, Poland, Turkiye, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan are competing in the regatta.

The Mingechevir Regatta-2024 is organized jointly by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation.

The official opening ceremony of the tournament will take place on October 17 at the Ashagi Kondalanchay Water Reservoir, in connection with the commemoration of the day of Fuzuli's liberation from occupation.

