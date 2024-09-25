National artistic gymnast to participate in AEON Cup 2024

25 September 2024 17:13 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani artistic gymnast Zohra Aghamirova will participate in AEON Cup 2024 Worldwide Rhythmic Gymnastics Club Championships, Azernews reports.

The tournament will take place in Tokyo, Japan on September 26-29.

The 23-year-old athlete will represent a Belgian club in this prestigious competition. Fans and supporters are eager to see her performance and cheer her on as she competes among the best in the world.

Zohra Aghamirova is an Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnast who participated in both the 2020 Summer Olympics and the upcoming 2024 Summer Olympics.

In May 2023, she competed at the European Championships where she earned her first medal, a bronze in the ball event.

In July, the gymnast took part in the 2021 Summer World University Games, which had been postponed. There, she won three medals: a bronze with the ribbon and silver medals with the clubs and hoop.

In August, Zohra Aghamirova competed at the World Championships. In the qualification round, she finished 12th, securing an Olympic quota for Azerbaijan. She ended up 18th in the all-around final.

At the end of the year, she was recognized as Azerbaijan's Best Female Athlete of the Year, sharing the honor with Govhar Beydullayeva and Irina Zaretska, and was also named one of the top ten athletes of the year.

During the 2024 European Championships, Aghamirova placed 17th in the all-around final.

In August, she participated in the Summer Olympics, where she ranked 19th in the qualification round.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz