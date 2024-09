15 September 2024 20:20 (UTC+04:00)

NTD Club has reached agreements with two American basketball players, Azernews reports.

24-year-old point guards Zion Patterson and Caleb Burgess have signed contracts with the team for the remainder of the season.

Zion Patterson last played for Henderson State University, while Caleb Burgess spent the last two seasons with the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

---

