Azerbaijan’s Boxing Team wins 9 Medals at European Championship in Bosnia and Herzegovina

The Azerbaijan national team concluded the European Championship for school-age boys and girls in boxing, held in Banja Luka, Bosnia and Herzegovina, with 9 medals, Azernews reports.

Our boxers Aysel Farajova (40 kg), Jamila Muradli (48 kg), Sema Abbasova (60 kg), and Nurlan Museyibli (60 kg) secured second place in the competition.

Kamala Hasanova (51 kg), Shukar Aliyev (63 kg), Mehran Rasulov (75 kg), Yusif Agakishiyev (80 kg), and Ugur Hasanov (90 kg) won bronze medals at the championship.

