Sandro Schärer to referee 2024 UEFA Super Cup

29 July 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

The UEFA Referees Committee has appointed Sandro Schärer (Switzerland) to referee the 2024 UEFA Super Cup match between Real Madrid CF and Atalanta BC, which will take place on Wednesday 14 August at the National Stadium in Warsaw, Poland (kick-off 21:00 local time), Azernews reports citing the UEFA official website.

The 36-year-old has been an international referee since 2015 and has officiated 86 UEFA matches in his career to date, regularly taking charge of UEFA club competition and international matches.

He was selected as a referee for UEFA EURO 2024, where he was appointed for two group stage matches. He also refereed a knockout match in each of the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League last season.

Schärer leads an experienced refereeing team for the UEFA Super Cup, with six of the seven members having been part of UEFA EURO 2024. He will be assisted by fellow Swiss officials Stéphane De Almeida and Jonas Erni, while Mykola Balakin (Ukraine) will act as fourth official.

Bastian Dankert (Germany) is the VAR and he will be assisted by Fedayi San (Switzerland) and Christian Dingert (Germany).

Refereeing team is as follows:

Referee: Sandro Schärer (SUI)

Assistant Referee 1: Stéphane De Almeida (SUI)

Assistant Referee 2: Jonas Erni (SUI)

Fourth Official: Mykola Balakin (UKR)

Video Assistant Referee: Bastian Dankert (GER)

VAR Assistant: Fedayi San (SUI)

VAR Support: Christian Dingert (GER)

