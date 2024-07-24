AMADA carries out innovative measures for Paris 2024 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games

The Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA) carries out innovative measures to protect athletes' rights and raise awareness during the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games, Azernews reports.

By leveraging digital platforms, AMADA is providing new opportunities for athletes and athlete support personnel to access essential information.

Members of the Olympic and Paralympic teams can access detailed information about the doping control process, the Prohibited List, the Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE), and other relevant topics through the Agency's Telegram channel. Additionally, the newly launched website, paris2024.amada.az, offers comprehensive answers to their questions. This website is available in both Azerbaijani and English.

For quick and thorough responses to doping control inquiries, athletes and support personnel can contact AMADA via phone at +99450-218-82-06 or through WhatsApp.

Furthermore, AMADA has produced an educational video for participants in the "Paris 2024" Summer Olympic Games, outlining the Olympic anti-doping rules for testing procedures. This video is available on AMADA's social media accounts and official website.

CEO of AMADA Tahmina Taghi-zadeh stated that these projects are a crucial step in upholding clean sports values.

She emphasized that protecting athletes' rights and ensuring clean victories for the nation are AMADA's top priorities. During the Olympic Games, AMADA staff will attentively address each request and provide guidance on any anti-doping issues athletes may encounter.

Taghi-zadeh also highlighted that the primary goal of these innovative measures is to support Azerbaijan's Olympic and Paralympic teams.

She reiterated AMADA's dedication to making anti-doping information accessible and fostering a clean sports environment. Continuous efforts will be directed toward enhancing the accessibility of anti-doping information and promoting a clean sports culture.

The Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA) was established on December 23, 2016 as a national anti-doping organisation with the mission of fighting doping in sports.

The legal background covering the agency's mission is the Law "On the fight against the use of doping substances and methods in sport," signed and, respectively, implemented by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the last quarter of 2016.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz