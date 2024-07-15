FC Sabail signs Moroccan striker Ayman Bouali

15 July 2024 12:39 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's Sabail FC has signed a 1-year contract with the Moroccan striker Ayman Bouali, Azernews reports.

The 24-year-old footballer earlier played for Turkish I League representative Umraniyespor.

In Sabail FC, the 24-year-old Moroccan striker will wear uniform number 21.

Note that Sabail FC is an Azerbaijani football club based in Baku. The club participates in the Azerbaijan Premier League.

The club was established in 2016 and immediately joined the Azerbaijan First Division. Sabail's home ground is the Bayil Stadium, which has a capacity of 3,200.

