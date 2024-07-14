Azerbaijan falls short in 3rd European Championship Game

14 July 2024 16:32 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's under-20 boys' basketball team has continued its campaign in the B Division of the European Championship, Azernews reports.

The team, coached by Spanish coach Alberto Blanco, faced off against the Irish team.

The closely contested match ended with Ireland securing a victory with a score of 59:56.

It is noteworthy that the Azerbaijani national team previously suffered defeats against Portugal, with a score of 34:90, and Great Britain, with a score of 51:97. Azerbaijan's team is grouped with Portugal, the Netherlands, Great Britain, and Ireland in the tournament.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz