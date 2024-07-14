Azerbaijan falls short in 3rd European Championship Game
Azerbaijan's under-20 boys' basketball team has continued its campaign in the B Division of the European Championship, Azernews reports.
The team, coached by Spanish coach Alberto Blanco, faced off against the Irish team.
The closely contested match ended with Ireland securing a victory with a score of 59:56.
It is noteworthy that the Azerbaijani national team previously suffered defeats against Portugal, with a score of 34:90, and Great Britain, with a score of 51:97. Azerbaijan's team is grouped with Portugal, the Netherlands, Great Britain, and Ireland in the tournament.
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz