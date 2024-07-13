Champion of Azerbaijan extends contract with two legionnaires
The reigning national champion in futsal, "Araz-Nakhchivan," has extended the contract duration of two players, Azernews reports.
The representative from Nakhchivan has signed a new one-year contract with Brazilian defenders Amadeu Da Silva Fernandes and Lukas Freytas Romao.
Amadeu Fernandes also plays for the Azerbaijan national team.
It should be noted that "Araz-Nakhchivan" will represent Azerbaijan in the UEFA Champions League in the upcoming season. The team will compete in Group H against clubs such as "Uddevalla" (Sweden), "Sparta" (Northern Ireland), and "Sillamae" (Estonia).
