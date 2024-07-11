Men's boxing team gets ready for Paris-2024 Summer Olympics

11 July 2024 10:54 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani men's boxing team will conduct a training camp in Saarbrucken, Germany, Azernews reports. The national squad includes five boxers.

The 2024 Summer Olympics will take place in Paris from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

Paris will become the second city after London to host the Summer Olympics three times.

The Games will feature football, tennis, boxing, cycling, gymnastics, volleyball, weightlifting, basketball, fencing, taekwondo, athletics, wrestling, and other sports, as well as the debut of breakdancing as an Olympic event.

Azerbaijan has a proud history in Olympic sports, particularly excelling in wrestling, boxing, and judo.

The national athletes have consistently achieved remarkable results at the Olympics, bringing home numerous medals.

The Azerbaijani sportsmen brought home three silver and four bronze medals from the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic.

Two silver medals were won in karate, one in wrestling. Out of bronze medals, two were achieved in wrestling, one in judo and one in boxing.

Since 1992, the Azerbaijani Boxing Federation has become a full member of the International Boxing Association (AIBA).

Aghasi Mammadov, who won a gold medal at the world championship, has entered Azerbaijan's history of boxing as the first national boxer.

The AIBA Youth World Championships were held in Baku in 2019. This world championship was the first licenced youth tournament to qualify for the 2010 Olympic Games held in Singapore.

With a strong boxing tradition, Azerbaijan will be represented by five talented boxers at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, including Nijat Huseynov, Malik Hasanov, Murad Allahverdiev, Alfonso Dominguez, and Muhammed Abdullayev.

In terms of the number of licences won, Azerbaijan lags behind only three countries in the world: Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Australia.

Among the European nations, Azerbaijan stands at the forefront alongside Spain, both boasting five Olympic licences and asserting their dominance in the European boxing scene.

