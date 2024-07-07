Azerbaijan's artistic gymnasts win medals in Spain

7 July 2024 13:51 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani national team of adults in artistic gymnastics won the next medals at the international tournament held in Zaragoza, Spain.

Azernews reports that the team consisting of Gullu Aghalarzadeh, Kamilla Aliyeva, Yelizaveta Luzan, Darya Sorokina, Laman Alimuradova, and Zeynab Hummatova achieved high results in 5 rings and 3 ribbons and 2 balls programs and won two silver prizes.

Yesterday, the team won a gold medal in all-around.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz