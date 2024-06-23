Azerbaijani badminton players win medals at international competition in Serbia [PHOTO]

23 June 2024 12:49 (UTC+04:00)

By Aygun Fataliyeva

Azerbaijani junior badminton players won 1 gold, 2 silver, and 1 bronze medals at the "Serbian Youth International 2024" tournament held in Novi Sad, Serbia.

According to Azernews, Melak Tahmezli finished the group stage with 2 victories in the personal competition of badminton players under 9 years of age and continued the successful series in the semi-finals.

At the end of 3 sets in the decisive match, our athlete won the gold medal of the tournament.

Omar Teymurlu advanced to the finals in the individual competition of the under-13 boys badminton players.

Teymurlu, who won 4 victories in this category, lost to his Hungarian opponent in the final and won the silver medal.

Azerbaijan's representatives also won a silver medal in the doubles competition for boys under 13 years of age.

Omer Mehdi-Omer Teymurlu tandem, who started the fight in the 1/8 finals, advanced to the final thanks to 3 consecutive victories.

Azerbaijani athletes lost to their Hungarian rivals, one step away from the gold medal, and took second place in the final standings in this category.

Ismayil Garayev and Hasan Mammadov won a bronze medal in the doubles competition of boys under 11 years of age.

It should be noted that our junior badminton players, who regularly participate in several international tournaments throughout the year, will participate in the traditionally held "Serbian Youth International" tournament with a large team in 2022. Our junior badminton players, who won a bronze medal at the 2022 tournament, won 1 silver and 2 bronze medals at the "Serbian Youth International" tournament in 2023.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz