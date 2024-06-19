Azerbaijani weightlifter wins three medals at European Championship

19 June 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani weightlifter won 3 medals at the European weightlifting championship among 15- and 17-year-old athletes held in Thessaloniki, Greece.

According to Azernews, Elman Kurdanov, who climbed the ladder today, finished the competition with two silvers and one bronze.

He tested his strength in the 67-kilogram weight class among athletes under 15 years of age.

The athlete suddenly lifted 100 kilograms and became the third in Europe in this movement.

Besides, having lifted 124 kilograms over his head in the push-up won a silver medal in this movement.

In the end, E. Kurdanov won a silver medal in the final ranking with a total of 224 kilograms (100+124).

It should be noted that Kamran Khappayev (61 kilograms) won three gold medals and Malika Bichekuyeva (55 kilograms) won two bronze medals in this competition.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz