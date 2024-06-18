Turkish national team starts European Championship with confident victory

18 June 2024 22:01 (UTC+04:00)

The Turkish national team has started to compete in the European Championship organized in Germany, Azernews reports.

The Turkish team met the Georgian national team in their first game in Group F. The meeting ended with the victory of the brother country team - 3:1.

Mert Muldur opened the scoring in the 25th minute of the match. In the 32nd minute, the Georgians restored the balance with George Mikautadze's goal. In the 65th minute, Arda Güler put the Turkish national team ahead again with a long-distance shot. The last point in the game was scored by Kerem Aktürkoğlu in the 90th+7th minute.

It should be noted that in the other match of this group, the teams of Portugal and the Czech Republic will face each other.

---

