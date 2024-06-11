Azerbaijan's U-20 basketball team gets ready for FIBA U20 EuroBasket

11 June 2024 14:19 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan's under-20 basketball team has started the first stage of the training camp, Azernews reports.

The team continues its tactical and physical training twice a day at the Gakh Olympic Sports Complex under the leadership of the new Spanish head coach, Alberto Blanco.

The main purpose of the meeting is to prepare for the games of the FIBA U20 EuroBasket, Division B.

The 2024 edition of the FIBA U20 EuroBasket, Division B will take place in Pitesti, Romania, from July 12-21 featuring 21 national teams from across Europe.

The first stage of the training camp will last until June 19.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz