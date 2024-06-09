Azerbaijan's Greco-Roman wrestler wins ranking tournament

9 June 2024 13:06 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Azerbaijan's Greco-Roman Wrestler Murad Mammadov Wins Ranking Tournament in Budapest, Azernews reports.

The athlete competing in the 63 kg weight category faced Moldovan wrestler Victor Ciobanu in the gold medal match.

Mammadov emerged victorious with a dominant 10-0 win, securing the title of the ranking tournament champion.

Meanwhile, Beka Kandelaki (130 kg) faced defeat in his first match.

It's worth noting that on the first day of the competition, Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers Magomedkhan Magomedov (97 kg) won a silver medal and Haji Aliyev (65 kg) secured a bronze medal. The national team is represented by 14 wrestlers in the ranking tournament, which will continue until June 9.

---

