Azerbaijani U-21 football team to face Slovakia

The Azerbaijani U-21 football team will play a friendly match today, Azernews reports.

The team coached by Samir Aliyev will face Slovakia at the Senets Training Center. The match starts at 20:30 (Baku time).

On June 11, the Azerbaijan national team will play a test match against the Bulgarian national team at "Liv Bona Dea Arena". The game starts at 20:00.

Formed in 1992, the Azerbaijani Association of Football Federations (AFFA) is the governing body of football in Azerbaijan.

The Association is responsible for overseeing all aspects of amateur and professional games in its territory.

It runs numerous competitions, the most famous of which is the Azerbaijan Cup. AFFA is a member of both UEFA and FIFA.

