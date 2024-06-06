Men's handball team to compete at European Championship

6 June 2024 16:12 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's Under-18 men's handball team will compete in the qualifying round of the European Championship, Azernews reports.

The tournament will be held in Kosovo on August 12 to 18.

The national team continues to prepare for the responsible competition.

The preparatory process, which started in December last year, was divided into several stages. The team, which first participated in the meeting in Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, took part in the tournament in Astrakhan, Russia in March of this year.

After that, the national team, which continued the preparation according to the tactical and technical plan in Baku, left for Astrakhan again today.

The handball players will play three test matches with the local team as part of the gathering. About 15 players will be at the disposal of head coach Rashad Huseynov during the preparation process, which will last until June 11.

Another training camp of Azerbaijan national team is planned in July at Kur Olympic Training and Sports Center in Mingachevir.

