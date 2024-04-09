Great Victory: Zuleykha Shabanova, officially sponsored by FCHAIN, wins 5 gold in Georgia [PHOTOS]

9 April 2024 18:12 (UTC+04:00)

On April 6-7, with the Financial Chain Corporation’s support, Pro Sport Club participated in the International Gymnastics Tournament "Venera Cup" in Tbilisi, Georgia, Azernews reports.

About 250 gymnasts, starting from 3 years old from 7 countries participated in the competition. Pro Sport participated with a large team, 29 gymnasts managed to stand out in the competition with their individual and group performances in different categories.

In the international tournament, Züleykha Shabanova, who was officially sponsored by Financial Chain Corporation, managed to stand out among the gymnasts and won 5 gold medals. A beautiful and talented gymnast, FCHAIN’s gymnast princess, was awarded first place in the individual program without tools, ball, clubs and all-around competition.

"Financial Chain Corporation has always supported the development of sports in the country and this will continue in the future as well. We have been with Pro Sport for over two years and have supported them in the international tournaments in Abu Dhabi, Riyadh and more. This time, our dear team is coming back with great victories achieved in Tbilisi, Georgia. Congratulating Züleykha Shabanova and her coaches, who is officially sponsored by FCHAIN, I wish her to step towards the World Championships" - Zaur Gadirov, Managing Partner of FCHAIN, shared his thoughts proudly.

In total, Pro Sport gymnasts finished the competition with 49 gold, 8 silver and 5 bronze medals. It should be noted that Pro Sport gymnasts prepared for this prestigious competition for 3 months and raised our flag with great pride in Georgia.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz