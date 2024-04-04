Azerbaijani team improves its position in FIFA ranking

The Azerbaijani national football team has improved its position in the FIFA ranking, advancing one place, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani national football team, which is currently without a head coach, ranked 112th with 1177.83 points.

As before, the ranking list is headed by Argentina (1858 points). France is second with 1840.59 points. Compared to the previous list, Belgium (1795.23) moved up 3 places, ahead of England (1794.9), and climbed to third place.

The Turkish national team (1495.94) fell to 40th place.

The Azerbaijan national football team represents the country in international football competitions. It's controlled by the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan.

The majority of Azerbaijan's home matches are held at the national stadium, Baku National Stadium, with friendly matches sometimes hosted at club stadiums.

