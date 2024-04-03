Azerbaijani handball national team set for today's match

3 April 2024 10:51 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

Among teams consisting of female handball players, the fifth round of the European Championship qualifying stage will begin today.

According to Azernews, the Azerbaijani national team, which is in Group 5, will play their next game.

They will host the Northern Macedonian team. The match, to be held at the Baku Sports Palace, will start at 17:00.

In the previous meeting between the teams held in North Macedonia, the hosts secured a 40-17 victory.

Currently, the Azerbaijani national team is in fourth place in the group with 2 points. Northern Macedonia, on the other hand, is in second place with 4 points.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz