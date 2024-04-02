New President to be elected for AFFA today

2 April 2024 10:39 (UTC+04:00)

Today, the Conference of Reports and Elections of AFFA will take place, Azernews reports.

The event will commence at 10:00 at the "Boulevard Marriott Hotel," where a new president will be elected for the national association.

Furthermore, elections will also be held for the Executive Committee of the organization.

The event will be attended by Mariana Vasileva, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Azar Aliyev, Secretary-General of the National Olympic Committee, Elshan Mammadov, Director of UEFA's National Associations in Europe, and former members of the Executive Committee.

The sole candidate for the AFFA presidency is Rovshan Najaf, President of the Supervisory Board of Neftchi and President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR).

The nominees for the Executive Committee are as follows:

Professional Football League Public Union - 5 positions

Samad Gurbanov - nominated by Neftchi PFC

Farid Mansurov - nominated by the Professional Football League Public Union

Khayal Jafarov - nominated by Sumgayit FC

Gurban Gurbanov - nominated by Qarabag FK

Maqsud Adigozelov - nominated by Sabah FC

Regional Football Federations Public Union - 3 positions

Elshad Nasirov - nominated by the Western Regional Football Federation Public Union

Balakishi Gasimov - nominated by the Northern Regional Football Federation Public Union

Serxan Haciyev - nominated by the Regional Football Federations Public Union

Public Union of Public Football Organizations - 2 positions

Konul Mehtiyeva - nominated by the Public Union of Public Football Organizations

Zaur Akhundov - nominated by the Public Union of General Football Fans of Azerbaijan

Field Football Federations Public Union - 2 positions

Ulvi Mansurov - nominated by the Azerbaijan Futsal Federation

Leyla Khalilova - nominated by the Azerbaijan Student Football Federation

It is noteworthy that Rovnag Abdullayev, who has been leading AFFA since 2008, has not put forward his candidacy.

