Azerbaijani weightlifter participate in Weightlifting Olympic Qualifier World Cup

2024 IWF Weightlifting Olympic Qualifier World Cup has kicked off in Phuket, Thailand, Azernews reports.

A total of 466 weightlifters from 121 countries are participating in the final license tournament for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games.

Nazila Ismayilova tested her strength in the weight class of 45 kilograms. She took the 5th place in this weight class with a total weight of 127 kilograms.

Note that the 2024 Summer Olympics will take place in Paris from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

Paris will become the second city after London to host the Summer Olympics three times.

The Games will feature football, tennis, boxing, cycling, gymnastics, volleyball, weightlifting, basketball, fencing, taekwondo, athletics, wrestling, and other sports, as well as the debut of breakdancing as an Olympic event.

Recall that Murad Allahverdiyev (80 kg) and Muhammad Abdullayev (+92 kg) have already won a licence for Paris 2024.

