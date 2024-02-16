Azerbaijani female wrestlers keep winning medals at European Championships [PHOTOS]

16 February 2024 17:14 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani female wrestlers keep winning medals at the 2024 European Championships in Bucharest, Romania.

Azerbaijani female wrestler Mariya Stadnik has achieved a remarkable milestone by becoming a ten-time European champion. She remains unbeaten in Europe, winning the gold medal in the 50kg category, Azernews.

In the final, she left no chances for Evin Demirhan (Turkiye), writing her name in Azerbaijan's wrestling history.

Alyona Kolesnik (59kg) claimed a gold medal at the European Championships after defeating Alina Filipovych (Ukraine) in the final, reports. This victory marks Kolesnik`s first career championship title.

Meanwhile, Nihad Mammadli (60 kg), Murad Mammadov (63 kg) and Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg) won gold medals, Rashad Mammadov (55 kg), Ulvu Ganizade (72 kg) earned silver while Beka Kandelaki (130 kg) took bronze.

As a result, the Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers ranked second in the team score.

Some 25 Greco-Roman wrestlers are representing Azerbaijan at the European Championships in Romania, which will last until February 18.

