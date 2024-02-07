UEFA appoints Azerbaijani female referee

7 February 2024 19:20 (UTC+04:00)

UEFA has appointed FIFA referee Farida Lutfaliyeva and assistant FIFA referee Sevda Nuriyeva.

The referees will be officiating the matches of the second round of the U-17 Women's European Championship, Azernews reports.

The matches of Group B, which includes the teams of Ireland, Albania, and Israel, will be held in Albania on February 20-26.

The UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship is a European championship football tournament, organised by UEFA, for national teams of women under age seventeen.

The tournament was first played out in 2007–08, having been approved by the UEFA Executive Committee on May 22, 2006.

It is also the first FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup qualifying competition in even years. National under-17 teams whose countries belong to the European governing body, UEFA, can register to enter the competition.

Germany is the most successful team in this competition, having won eight titles. France are the current champions.

