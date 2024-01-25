Baku to host mini-tournament of FIFA series

25 January 2024 14:57 (UTC+04:00)

Baku will host FIFA mini-tournaments starting on March 22.

The tournament will begin with the match of Azerbaijan against Mongolia, and Bulgaria will have a match with Tanzania, Azernews reports.

Three days later, on March 25, the Azerbaijani team will play against the Bulgarian team, and the Tanzanian team will compete against the Mongolia team.

Note that the FIFA series is a new project of the International Football Federation. Mini-tournaments have replaced official friendly matches in the organization's calendar. National teams from different confederations will take part in them.

Today, FIFA outlines a number of objectives in its organisational statutes, including growing football internationally, providing efforts to ensure football is accessible to everyone, and advocating for integrity and fair play.

FIFA is responsible for the organisation and promotion of football's major international tournaments.

Formed in 1992, the Azerbaijani Association of Football Federations (AFFA) is the governing body of football in Azerbaijan.

The Association is responsible for overseeing all aspects of amateur and professional games in its territory.

It runs numerous competitions, the most famous of which is the Azerbaijan Cup. AFFA is a member of both UEFA and FIFA.

