Winner for President's Cup tournament for Chovgan is announced [PHOTOS]

24 December 2023 14:47 (UTC+04:00)

The President's Cup tournament for the national equestrian game, Chovgan organized by the Equestrian Federation of the Republic of Azerbaijan (EFRA) has been concluded, Azernews reports.

The match for the third place and the final game were held in the indoor arena of the Bina Equestrian Center.

Sarhadchi-Dilbaz team defeated Omar 2:1 in the first match of the last day in the conditions of intense sports competition and won the bronze medal.

In the final match, the Polad team won the title of the winner of the President's Cup, beating Sarhadchi-Karabakh with a score of 4:1. At the end, there was a ceremony of awarding the participants of the tournament and members of the judges' brigade.

The first three place teams were awarded gold, silver and bronze medals, as well as honorary diplomas, while the Polad team, the winner of the tournament, was awarded with a trophy. Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov and President of the Equestrian Federation of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elchin Guliyev presented the medals to the winners.

8 teams including Sarhadchi-Karabagh, Polad, Kohlen, Shirvan, Sarhadchi-Dilbaz, Omar, Zafar and Embawood participated in the President's Cup tournament for the Chovgan national equestrian game.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz