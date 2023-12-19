National Television Festival of Sports Films & Programs kicks off

19 December 2023 16:36 (UTC+04:00)

Established by the National Olympic Committee, National Television Festival of Sports Films and Programs has kicked off in December, 2023.

The successful policy pursued by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, to ensure a healthy future for Azerbaijani citizens, transforming sports and Olympism into a national movement in Azerbaijan, became the key to the creation and holding of the National Television Festival of Sports Films and Programs, Azernews reports.

In addition to being one of the most important and vibrant sports and cultural events in the country, this festival is the first and only sports film and television competition in Azerbaijan.

The festival can present documentaries and feature films, television programs, advertising, and promotional videos produced by public and private television channels, production studios, sports federations, and commercial companies created in 2022-2024, dedicated to the popularization of sports and athletes.

The festival jury included sports and cultural figures. The chairman of the festival jury is Olympic champion, vice-president of the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan Zemfira Meftahatdinova. The jury included famous people who contributed to the development of Azerbaijani sports and art, such as director, screenwriter, secretary of the Union of Cinematographers of Azerbaijan Oleg Safaraliyev, founder of the public association Center for Children's Creativity "Vatan" Zahra Guliyeva, Member of the KVN team "Guys from Baku", screenwriter and director Anvar Mansurov. It is they who will select the best works in the nominations determined within the framework of the festival and determine the winners. At the same time, a spectator vote will be held on the official website of the festival, and the projects with the most views will be awarded.

At the end of the festival, at the closing ceremony in 2024, the winners will be announced and awarded, all participants and laureates will be awarded diplomas.

Authors and organizations wishing to take part in the competition must provide the festival organizing committee with their original films, programs, advertising and promotional videos in the form of DVDs, flash cards, or send them to the official email address of the festival through other resources used for file transfer. Submission of works to the competition program of the Festival is carried out from 12/05/23 to 01/31/24.

More detailed information about the festival can be obtained on the website http://millitvfest.az/, https://www.facebook.com/millitvfest.az/ and on social networks.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, Milli.Az, Turkic.World, Idman.Biz, as well as AZTV, AZTV Idman, CBC SPORT, ARB, SPACE, Olympic.az, OlimpiyaDünyası, Sportsman.

