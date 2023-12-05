FIA president arrives in Baku [PHOTOS]

5 December 2023 10:01 (UTC+04:00)

International Automobile Federation (FIA) President Mohammed Ben Sulayem arrived in Baku, Azernews reports.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem will take part in the FIA ​​General Assemblies meetings and Award Ceremony (FIA Prize-Giving Ceremony) to be held in Baku on December 5-8.

It should be noted that representatives of 128 countries and representatives of automobile clubs are coming to Baku within the framework of the FIA ​​week.

The decision to host this prestigious event in Baku was made last December at the meeting of the FIA ​​General Assembly in Bologna, Italy. Several countries, including Azerbaijan, fought for the acceptance of this international event in the field of motorsports. As a result of the voting, the candidacy of Azerbaijan was approved among the countries that applied.

