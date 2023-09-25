National karate fighters win five medals in France

25 September 2023 17:53 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani karate fighters have captured five medals at the Marseille Open" tournament held in France.

Asiman Gurbanli (+84 kg) and Azim Rahib (+76 kg) defeated all their opponents and settled on the highest level of the podium, Azernews reports.

Rashid Suleymanov (76 kg) won the silver medal, while Turgut Hasanov (84 kg) and Madina Sadigova (55 kg) lost in the semi-finals and took third place.

Founded in 1994, the Federation is a full member of the World Karate Federation (WKF) and European Karate Federation (EKF).

Over the past few years, Azerbaijan's karate fighters have been the winners of the prestigious international tournaments, European and World Championships. The list of strong national karate fighters include a five-time World Champion Rafael Aghayev, Europe Champions Abdulkarimov Parviz, Aghasiyev Jeyhun, Madadov Rustam, Ildirimzade Fayyaz, Aliyev Niyazi and Asiman Gurbanlı, bronze medalist of European Championship Ilaha Gasımova, Atayev Amal, Jafarov Yusif, Atamov Shahin, Huseynov Rashad and others.

