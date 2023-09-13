National football team defeats Jordan in friendly match

13 September 2023 18:31 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani national football team defeated Jordan in an international friendly match. The game took place in Baku at the Dalga Arena stadium, Azernews reports.

Gianni De Biasi's team defeated their opponent with a score of 2:1.

Emin Makhmudov opened the scoring in the game, converting a penalty in the 45th+1st minute. In the 57th minute of the match, Jordanian national team player Nizar Al Rashdan equalized the score. The winning goal of the Azerbaijani team was scored by Renat Dadashov in the 79th minute.

Note that Azerbaijani national team lost to Belgium three days ago in the qualifying round of EURO 2024 with a score of 0:1.

The 2024 UEFA European Football Championship (UEFA EURO 2024) will be the 17th edition of the UEFA European Championship.Germany will host the tournament from June 14 to 14 July, 2024.

