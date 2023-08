28 August 2023 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s Sabah basketball club has completed the signing of US player Mike Holton Jr.

The point guard put pen to paper on a one-year contract.

Holton has played professionally in France (Lille Metropole), Germany (TKS 49ers), Israel (Hapoel Ramat Gan Givataim), Ukraine (Zaporizhye) and Austria (Kapfenberg Bulls).

---

