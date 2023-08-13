World Chess Cup in Baku: second game of fifth round is underway

13 August 2023 18:32 (UTC+04:00)

The second classical game of the fifth round (1/8 finals among men, 1/4 finals among women) is taking place at the World Chess Cup in Baku, Azernews reports, citing Day.az.

The rival of Azerbaijani chess player Nijat Abasov in the 1/8 finals of the World Cup is Saleh Salem (UAE). In the first classical game of the fifth round, Nijat Abasov defeated Saleh Salem.

Recall that the starting list of the World Chess Cup of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) in Baku included 206 chess players in the open section and 103 in the women's section. The World Chess Cup is held in Azerbaijan for the second time. For the first time, the 2024 Candidates Tournament and the 2024 Candidates Tournament will each feature the top three players from both the open and women's sections.

The FIDE World Cup 2023 games are broadcast on the official website of the competition in Azerbaijani and English. The tournament will continue until August 25th. The prize fund of the Cup is set at 2.5 million US dollars.

The World Chess Cup takes place at Marriott Boulevard in Baku.

---

