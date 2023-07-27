Azerbaijani wrestlers to compete at Poland Open

27 July 2023 11:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani female and freestyle wrestlers will compete at the Poland Open in Warsaw, Azernews reports, citing the Wrestling Federation.

On July 27-28, Maria Stadnik (50 kg), Jala Aliyeva (57 kg), and Elis Manolova (62 kg) will compete under the leadership of head coach Semyon Shterev.

On the last day of the competition, freestyle wrestlers will compete under the leadership of head coach Khetag Gazyumov, senior coach Jabrayil Hasanov and coach Zalimkhan Huseynov. The team includes Aliabbas Rzazade (61 kg), Haji Aliyev (65 kg), Magomed-Bashir Khaniyev (70 kg), Turan Bayramov, Jabrayil Gadjiyev, Khadjimurad Gadjiyev (all 74 kg), Osman Nurmagomedov (92 kg) and Georgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg).

Category II referee Zaur Sharifov will be officiating the traditional tournament.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz