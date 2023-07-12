National para athlete wins bronze in Paris

12 July 2023 16:37 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani para athlete Said Najafzade has won a bronze medal at the World Championships held in Paris.

A triple jump para athlete jumped 7.11 meters in his best attempt, Azernews reports.

With this result, he became third and won a license for the Paralympic Games in Paris 2024.

Said Najafzadeh is an Azerbaijani Paralympic athlete. He represented Azerbaijan at the 2020 Summer Paralympics.

Najafzadeh represented Azerbaijan in the men's long jump T12 event at the 2020 Summer Paralympics and won a bronze medal.

Since 1992, Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee has put a lot of hard work and commitment into dynamic sports development in the country.

Thanks to President Ilham Aliyev, who has headed the committee since 1997, Azerbaijan has witnessed a rapid development of the Olympic movement. It didn't take too long to wait for the national sportsmen to reach the highest pedestals at major sports competitions.

At the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics, Azerbaijani sportsmen won a total of 58 all classes of medals.

National Paralympians also showed very impressive results at Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympics, beating numerous records.

