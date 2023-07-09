Azerbaijani athlete takes gold at European Championship

9 July 2023 12:51 (UTC+04:00)

The European Weightlifting Championship among boys and girls aged 15-17 is underway in the capital of Moldova, Chisinau, Azernews reports.

According to information, 356 athletes (165 girls and 191 boys) from almost 40 countries, including the Azerbaijani team, take part in the competition.

Member of the national team Muhammedali Mammadzade, who is a representative of the Geyazan Weightlifting Club, competed in the 96 kg weight category among boys under 15 years old.

The Azerbaijani athlete lifted 117 kg in the snatch and won the gold medal, leaving behind all rivals in this exercise.

Muhammadali Mammadzade also successfully performed in the second exercise - clean and jerk. Lifting 138 kg in the clean and jerk, he won the silver medal.

Having shown a total result of 255 kg (117+138), the Azerbaijani weightlifter won a silver medal in the final standings.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz