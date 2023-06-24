Azerbaijani karate fighters claim three medals at 2023 European Games [PHOTOS]

Azerbaijani karate fighters have claimed two gold and one bronze medals at the 2023 European Games.

Tural Aghalarzade (67 kg) and Irina Zaretska (68 kg) won gold medals for national team, while Asiman Gurbanli (over 84 kg) grabbed bronze medal, Azernews reports.

With three medals, the Azerbaijani national team took second place in the overall standings. The Ukrainian team ranks first with two gold, one silver and one bronze. The third place went to the Spanish team (2-0-1).

At the same time, Azerbaijani judokas won three medals at the Junior Championship.

Abil Yusubov (66 kg) defeated his Portuguese judoka. Mehdi Jafarov took bronze by winning over the Georgian judoka.

Khadija Gadashova (52 kg) captured bronze medal by defeating the Spanish judoka.

Azerbaijan is represented in Poland by 101 athletes in 14 sports, including archery, badminton, beach soccer, boxing, fencing, judo, karate, muay thai, kickboxing, shooting, taekwondo, triathlon, etc.

It should be noted that the European Games were inaugurated in Azerbaijan in 2015. The multi-sport event featured almost 6,000 athletes from 50 countries competing in 30 sports, including 15 summer Olympic and 2 non-Olympic sports. The 2nd European Games were held in Minsk four years later.

